Is Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Expensive At $1.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.06 or 5.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.55M. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -37.93% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 56.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 228.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.45%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -11.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.43% in past 5-day. Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of 25.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 2.57 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.95% institutions for Recon Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCON for having 1.88 million shares of worth $1.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.