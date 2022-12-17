Is NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), -410.24% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at -$0.03 or -2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.88M. That closing price of NXTC’s stock is at a discount of -410.24% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 1.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.31%, in the last five days NXTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 9.61% to its value on the day. NextCure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.93% in past 5-day. NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) showed a performance of -18.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 7.88 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -529.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.26% for stock’s current value.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextCure Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.96% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.10% in the current quarter and calculating -6.60% decrease in the next quarter.

NXTC Dividends

NextCure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.57% institutions for NextCure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at NXTC for having 2.71 million shares of worth $12.74 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., which was holding about 2.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $2.49 million or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.