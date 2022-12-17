How To Know If Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Is Expensive At $1.21.

In last trading session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.09 or 8.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.92M. That closing price of DOGZ’s stock is at a discount of -642.15% from its 52-week high price of $8.98 and is indicating a premium of 33.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.52%, in the last five days DOGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares saw a change of -85.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.35% in past 5-day. Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) showed a performance of 33.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19370.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.10% during past 5 years.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.77% institutions for Dogness (International) Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DOGZ for having 2.1 million shares of worth $3.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SG Americas Securities, LLC, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.81 million.