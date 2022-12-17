How To Know If Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Is Expensive At $0.20.

In last trading session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.01 or 0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.95M. That closing price of AGRX’s stock is at a discount of -12035.0% from its 52-week high price of $24.27 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 889.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.57%, in the last five days AGRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 6.72% to its value on the day. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -99.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.34% in past 5-day. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) showed a performance of -11.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.22 million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agile Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.02% while that of industry is -1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.40% in the current quarter and calculating 96.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 124.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.33 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.29 million and $1.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.00% while estimating it to be 106.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.55% institutions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at AGRX for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 29419.0 shares of worth $34273.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15418.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4577.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.