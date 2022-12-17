Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Rises 1.60%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.01 or 1.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.36M. That closing price of GHSI’s stock is at a discount of -423.53% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days GHSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) showed a performance of 13.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.71 million shares which calculate 10.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -252.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -252.94% for stock’s current value.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.95 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.30% during past 5 years.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.74% institutions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GHSI for having 1.72 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $45888.0 or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 98328.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16224.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.