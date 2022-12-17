GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Adds 24.46 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at $0.15 or 9.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.68M. That closing price of GAN’s stock is at a discount of -461.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.72 and is indicating a premium of 30.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 247.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.49%, in the last five days GAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 5.98% to its value on the day. GAN Limited’s shares saw a change of -81.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.46% in past 5-day. GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) showed a performance of 20.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -189.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.61% for stock’s current value.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GAN Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.02% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.51 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $31.92 million and $30.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be 30.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.60% during past 5 years.

GAN Dividends

GAN Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.81% institutions for GAN Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at GAN for having 1.89 million shares of worth $5.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.02 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.71 million shares of worth $6.23 million or 4.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.