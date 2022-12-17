FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) At $0.41: What To Do?

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.03 or -7.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.57M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -2582.93% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.66%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 22.64% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.78% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of -10.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.62% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 1.48 million shares of worth $14.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.02 million.