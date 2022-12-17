Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Adds 5.30% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.56 trading at $0.14 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $293.17M. That closing price of FHTX’s stock is at a discount of -271.04% from its 52-week high price of $24.34 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $6.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 74160.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 79.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days FHTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $6.56 price level, adding 5.07% to its value on the day. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.30% in past 5-day. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) showed a performance of -26.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 million shares which calculate 19.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -281.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.41% for stock’s current value.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.26% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.50% in the current quarter and calculating -3.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,651.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.85 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $713k and $3.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,141.20% while estimating it to be 100.50% for the next quarter.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.92% institutions for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at FHTX for having 12.67 million shares of worth $83.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 30.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.41 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $6.46 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.