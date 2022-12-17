Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Down Almost -36.67% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.17 or 14.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.50M. That closing price of ENZ’s stock is at a discount of -166.92% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 16.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94240.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 55.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.66%, in the last five days ENZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 30.37% to its value on the day. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.49% in past 5-day. Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) showed a performance of -36.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 7.56 days to cover the short interests.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.40% during past 5 years.

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 13 and December 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.44% institutions for Enzo Biochem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ENZ for having 5.18 million shares of worth $10.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.24 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.39 million shares of worth $5.78 million or 4.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.