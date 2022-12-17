Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Up 104.64% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.31 trading at $3.18 or 24.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $629.40M. That closing price of DFLI’s stock is at a discount of -71.37% from its 52-week high price of $27.95 and is indicating a premium of 58.61% from its 52-week low price of $6.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50690.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.22%, in the last five days DFLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $16.31 price level. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 63.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.27% in past 5-day. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) showed a performance of 104.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30900.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -20.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.43% for stock’s current value.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 132.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.10% institutions for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.