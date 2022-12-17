Does Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Look Expensive At $5.20? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $0.01 or 0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $686.09M. That closing price of DAOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -186.15% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 41.73% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 181.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Youdao Inc. (DAO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copyâ€¦ Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Youdao Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -58.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of 34.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.76 million shares which calculate 7.21 days to cover the short interests.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Youdao Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.92% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.40% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $186.63 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $187.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $218.03 million and $161.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% while estimating it to be 16.40% for the next quarter.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.34% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 63.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.84% institutions for Youdao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at DAO for having 14.81 million shares of worth $72.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 39.29% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., which was holding about 2.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $1.91 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of companyâ€™s stock.