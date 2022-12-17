Does Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Look Expensive At $16.41? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.41 trading at $0.28 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That closing price of TH’s stock is at a premium of 0.37% from its 52-week high price of $16.35 and is indicating a premium of 83.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 682.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.55 in the current quarter.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days TH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $16.41 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares saw a change of 360.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.96% in past 5-day. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) showed a performance of 27.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.84 million shares which calculate 9.23 days to cover the short interests.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Target Hospitality Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 169.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,020.00% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 685.70% in the current quarter and calculating 1,766.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $158.2 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.41% institutions for Target Hospitality Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TH for having 5.88 million shares of worth $33.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 2.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $5.05 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.