Does SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Look Expensive At $0.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.05 or -4.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.87M. That closing price of SOBR’s stock is at a discount of -971.43% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 12.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.99%, in the last five days SOBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 14.95% to its value on the day. SOBR Safe Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.79% in past 5-day. SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) showed a performance of -37.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SOBR Safe Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -112.22% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.48% institutions for SOBR Safe Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SOBR for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 33572.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33242.0.