Does Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Look Expensive At $6.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.92 trading at $0.32 or 4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $332.16M. That closing price of TUSK’s stock is at a discount of -20.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.36 and is indicating a premium of 80.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.85%, in the last five days TUSK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $6.92 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of 280.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.82% in past 5-day. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) showed a performance of 16.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.70% during past 5 years.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.04% institutions for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP is the top institutional holder at TUSK for having 22.43 million shares of worth $49.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 47.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueWorks, LLC, which was holding about 3.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.68 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $1.81 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.