Does Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Look Expensive At $0.17? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or 4.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.73M. That closing price of AEIâ€™s stock is at a discount of -447.06% from its 52-week high price of $0.93 and is indicating a premium of 11.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.48%, in the last five days AEI remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. Alset Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -69.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.59% in past 5-day. Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) showed a performance of 7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

AEI Dividends

Alset Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.74% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 3.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.02% institutions for Alset Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEI for having 2.12 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.43% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of companyâ€™s stock.