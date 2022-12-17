Do You Like HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) At $11.48?

In last trading session, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.48 trading at -$0.22 or -1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $920.01M. That closing price of HRT’s stock is at a discount of -65.07% from its 52-week high price of $18.95 and is indicating a premium of 40.07% from its 52-week low price of $6.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 341.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days HRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $11.48 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. HireRight Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.20% in past 5-day. HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) showed a performance of 20.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.24 million shares which calculate 8.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.6% for stock’s current value.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $211.16 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $204.98 million and $198.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.00% while estimating it to be 1.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.90%.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.87% institutions for HireRight Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HRT for having 29.72 million shares of worth $422.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 37.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stone Point Capital Llc, which was holding about 18.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $261.48 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $31.05 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.