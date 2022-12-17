Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Dropped -98.73% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.02 or 9.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.10M. That closing price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -9627.27% from its 52-week high price of $21.40 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.70%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 61.1% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -98.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.42% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of 11.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.72% institutions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNXA for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10914.0.