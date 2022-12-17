China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Could Shrink By -2.10% Or More

In last trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at -$1.04 or -19.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.66M. That closing price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -79.37% from its 52-week high price of $7.91 and is indicating a premium of 67.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.08%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 44.25% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.23% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of 157.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60300.0 shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $84.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $84.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1804.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1804.76% for stock’s current value.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $145.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2014.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.60% institutions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at CJJD for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 83999.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.