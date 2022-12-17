China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Could Experience 132.58% Growth

In last trading session, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.21 trading at -$0.5 or -7.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $195.62M. That closing price of CAAS’s stock is at a discount of -30.92% from its 52-week high price of $8.13 and is indicating a premium of 64.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 164.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.45%, in the last five days CAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $6.21 price level, adding 14.34% to its value on the day. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 131.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.72% in past 5-day. China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) showed a performance of 38.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54900.0 shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.77% for stock’s current value.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that China Automotive Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 131.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.22% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500.00% in the current quarter and calculating -62.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $120.56 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $108.23 million and $138.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be -5.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 323.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CAAS Dividends

China Automotive Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.59% institutions for China Automotive Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CAAS for having 0.4 million shares of worth $1.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.38 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 95650.0 shares of worth $0.26 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94022.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.