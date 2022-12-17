Buy, Sell Or Hold Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) At $2.19?

In last trading session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at $0.03 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.02M. That closing price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -5.02% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 58.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 243.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.67% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of 36.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Waterdrop Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 46.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.09% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $134.83 million and $147.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.99% institutions for Waterdrop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WDH for having 3.15 million shares of worth $4.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., which was holding about 2.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.85 million.