Buy, Sell Or Hold Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) At $0.38?

In last trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.02 or 5.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.15M. That closing price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -536.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.42 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54820.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.80%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares saw a change of -61.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of -9.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33110.0 shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.20% during past 5 years.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.32% institutions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PHIO for having 0.22 million shares of worth $83131.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81381.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $58773.0 or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66415.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25304.0 in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.