Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Rebounded 8.33% From Their Lows â€“ But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.0 or -3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.41M. That closing price of BOXDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -6333.33% from its 52-week high price of $15.44 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 916.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.33%, in the last five days BOXD remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 27.49% to its value on the day. Boxed Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -98.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.62% in past 5-day. Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) showed a performance of -54.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.2 million shares which calculate 4.21 days to cover the short interests.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.3 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.88% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 28.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.46% institutions for Boxed Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at BOXD for having 5.76 million shares of worth $10.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.95% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 5.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.41 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $0.99 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of companyâ€™s stock.