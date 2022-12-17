ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Is -1.96% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0100?

In last trading session, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.02 or 4.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.49M. That closing price of ASAP’s stock is at a discount of -3540.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a premium of 14.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 423.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.73%, in the last five days ASAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 24.24% to its value on the day. ASAP Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.96% in past 5-day. ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) showed a performance of -78.80% in past 30-days.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ASAP Dividends

ASAP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP)’s Major holders