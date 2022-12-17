Analysts Predict Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) To Reach $5.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.11 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.09M. That closing price of DAKT’s stock is at a discount of -111.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.38 and is indicating a premium of 42.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 261.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days DAKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Daktronics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.28% in past 5-day. Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) showed a performance of -30.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -116.54% for stock’s current value.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 600.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $184.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $164.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -94.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.35% institutions for Daktronics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at DAKT for having 2.51 million shares of worth $7.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.24 million shares of worth $3.72 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.