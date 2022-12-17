Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Stock Plunged -89.93% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.55 or -35.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.61M. That closing price of AKLI’s stock is at a discount of -3658.0% from its 52-week high price of $37.58 and is indicating a discount of -36.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 138.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akili Inc. (AKLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -35.48%, in the last five days AKLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 44.44% to its value on the day. Akili Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.48% in past 5-day. Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) showed a performance of -39.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98860.0 shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -600.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.0% for stock’s current value.

Akili Inc. (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.28% institutions for Akili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bailard, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AKLI for having 38357.0 shares of worth $86686.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.