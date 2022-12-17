Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) 8.15% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1100?

In last trading session, Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.14 or 10.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.88M. That closing price of ADAG’s stock is at a discount of -533.56% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 38.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 73360.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.61%, in the last five days ADAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 10.43% to its value on the day. Adagene Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.15% in past 5-day. Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) showed a performance of 43.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adagene Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -57.80% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

ADAG Dividends

Adagene Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.68% institutions for Adagene Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at ADAG for having 1.34 million shares of worth $1.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.85 million.