Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM), Stock Jumps 62.13% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.09 trading at $0.07 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $290.00M. That closing price of ATNM’s stock is at a discount of -36.34% from its 52-week high price of $15.12 and is indicating a premium of 60.23% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 511.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days ATNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $11.09 price level, adding 3.31% to its value on the day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 84.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) showed a performance of -4.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 2.99 days to cover the short interests.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 2.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.70% during past 5 years.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.50% institutions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNM for having 1.07 million shares of worth $5.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $3.52 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.