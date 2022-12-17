Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) At $8.46: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.46 trading at $0.08 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $593.72M. That closing price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -227.9% from its 52-week high price of $27.74 and is indicating a premium of 45.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 654.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $8.46 price level, adding 15.23% to its value on the day. Accolade Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.90% in past 5-day. Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of -5.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.15 million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.2% for stock’s current value.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Accolade Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -355.94% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 19.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.54 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 09 and January 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.55% institutions for Accolade Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at ACCD for having 6.02 million shares of worth $44.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.59 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.87 million shares of worth $67.06 million or 8.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.