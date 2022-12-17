111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Is 60.06% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.43 trading at $0.16 or 4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $264.21M. That closing price of YIâ€™s stock is at a discount of -16.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 60.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 264.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 111 Inc. (YI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.89%, in the last five days YI remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $3.43 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. 111 Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -2.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.94% in past 5-day. 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) showed a performance of 17.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 6.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.22. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1014.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1014.29% for stockâ€™s current value.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.30% during past 5 years.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 17 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 17.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.94% institutions for 111 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at YI for having 0.97 million shares of worth $1.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.06% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 67009.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38395.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of companyâ€™s stock.