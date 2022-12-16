With 51.58% From The Low, Is IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw 3.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.13 or -6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $931.93M. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -98.42% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 51.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.40%, in the last five days IAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 12.44% to its value on the day. IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares saw a change of -39.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.09% in past 5-day. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of 3.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.98 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IAMGOLD Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -150.00% while that of industry is -4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $297.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $280.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $294.1 million and $294.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.30% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.50% during past 5 years.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.82% institutions for IAMGOLD Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at IAG for having 47.63 million shares of worth $76.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 40.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.56 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.58 million shares of worth $26.3 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.86 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.96 million in the company or a holder of 4.15% of company’s stock.