Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Has Recovered -94.05% To Date, But An Additional -2170.27% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw 7.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.14 or -28.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.37M. That closing price of VLON’s stock is at a discount of -2170.27% from its 52-week high price of $8.40 and is indicating a premium of 43.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -28.39%, in the last five days VLON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/14/22 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 52.88% to its value on the day. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 71.46% in past 5-day. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) showed a performance of 37.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3143.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3143.24% for stock’s current value.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.28% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.45% institutions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VLON for having 78888.0 shares of worth $50464.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 42392.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27118.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 22146.0 shares of worth $14166.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9542.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6104.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.