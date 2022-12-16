Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Projected To Shrink By -33.33% Or More

In recent trading session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.00 trading at $2.88 or 92.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $156.62M. That most recent trading price of TIG’s stock is at a discount of -57.83% from its 52-week high price of $9.47 and is indicating a premium of 64.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 157.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 92.31%, in the last five days TIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $6.00 price level,. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) showed a performance of 22.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.33% for stock’s current value.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trean Insurance Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating -6.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -57.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.78 million for the same.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.33% institutions for Trean Insurance Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at TIG for having 3.89 million shares of worth $23.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P., which was holding about 1.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.3 million.

On the other hand, Royce Total Return Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $18.46 million or 6.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.