Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Drops -4.69% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw 7.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.36 or -5.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.40B. That most recent trading price of ERIC’s stock is at a discount of -122.65% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 10.1% from its 52-week low price of $5.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days ERIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 15.84% to its value on the day. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares saw a change of -43.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.69% in past 5-day. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) showed a performance of -1.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.43 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.75% for stock’s current value.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.24% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.40% in the current quarter and calculating -10.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.3 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $8.05 billion and $5.93 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.40% while estimating it to be -8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 92.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.23%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at ERIC for having 89.35 million shares of worth $661.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 39.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 55.25 million shares of worth $408.88 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.75 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $118.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.