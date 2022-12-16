Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 22.16% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.08 or -4.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $746.21M. That most recent trading price of SHCR’s stock is at a discount of -161.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.13 and is indicating a premium of 29.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.17%, in the last five days SHCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 12.89% to its value on the day. Sharecare Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.39% in past 5-day. Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) showed a performance of 22.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.99 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sharecare Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -625.00% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.14 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $103.52 million and $118.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.40% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.04% institutions for Sharecare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHCR for having 16.4 million shares of worth $25.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.24 million shares of worth $13.03 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.