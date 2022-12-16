Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) fall -92.20% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $0.34?

In last trading session, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw 31.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.11 or 44.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.96M. That closing price of SCPS’s stock is at a discount of -520.59% from its 52-week high price of $2.11 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 44.85%, in the last five days SCPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 41.32% to its value on the day. Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 59.15% in past 5-day. Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) showed a performance of 38.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24700.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.25% institutions for Scopus BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SCPS for having 0.22 million shares of worth $93343.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56266.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $87563.0 or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87334.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37553.0 in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.