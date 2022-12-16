Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Surges 5.26% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.22 or -5.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $690.56M. That closing price of PBI’s stock is at a discount of -72.75% from its 52-week high price of $6.91 and is indicating a premium of 42.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.21%, in the last five days PBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 10.91% to its value on the day. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.26% in past 5-day. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) showed a performance of 14.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.3 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -75.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960.88 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $883.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $983.71 million and $926.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% while estimating it to be -4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.47% institutions for Pitney Bowes Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PBI for having 18.47 million shares of worth $73.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.49 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.89 million shares of worth $31.58 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.