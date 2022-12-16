Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) -10.20% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0761?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 6.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.02 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $466.34M. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -5049.25% from its 52-week high price of $34.50 and is indicating a premium of 7.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 42.74% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -93.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.20% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -47.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $179.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $181.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.84% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 43.03 million shares of worth $179.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ejf Capital Llc, which was holding about 17.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.79 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $1.29 million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 95034.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.