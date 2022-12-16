OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) At $6.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) saw 2.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.97 trading at -$0.46 or -6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of OPAL’s stock is at a discount of -77.19% from its 52-week high price of $12.35 and is indicating a premium of 16.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 90460.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 47.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.19%, in the last five days OPAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $6.97 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. OPAL Fuels Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.93% in past 5-day. OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) showed a performance of -12.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 5.97 days to cover the short interests.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

OPAL Dividends

OPAL Fuels Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 178.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 244.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 178.08% institutions for OPAL Fuels Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at OPAL for having 1.61 million shares of worth $16.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davenport & Co Llc, which was holding about 10100.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83628.0.