Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) Could Shrink By -32.22% Or More

In last trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.01 or -4.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.12M. That closing price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -131.82% from its 52-week high price of $0.51 and is indicating a discount of -4.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.16%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/12/22 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 10.2% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -32.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.30% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of -16.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.85 million shares which calculate 9.18 days to cover the short interests.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is -4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.09% institutions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAK for having 31.86 million shares of worth $8.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 11.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.95 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.27 million shares of worth $5.82 million or 3.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.