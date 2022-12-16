Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Are Up 66.49 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.09 or 30.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.45M. That closing price of LABP’s stock is at a discount of -1413.16% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.46%, in the last five days LABP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 19.15% to its value on the day. Landos Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 66.49% in past 5-day. Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) showed a performance of 37.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61130.0 shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Landos Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.96% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -333.30% in the current quarter and calculating 6.30% increase in the next quarter.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.90% institutions for Landos Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LABP for having 14.87 million shares of worth $10.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 36.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.