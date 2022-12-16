Is Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.23?

In recent trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -4.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.29M. That most recent trading price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -747.83% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 4.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55640.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.16%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 20.69% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.48% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of -15.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 9.86 days to cover the short interests.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.50% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating 26.30% increase in the next quarter.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.99% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 0.11 million shares of worth $24631.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 41758.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9612.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36662.0 shares of worth $8439.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4285.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $986.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.