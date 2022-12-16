Is JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s 13.57% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.32 trading at $1.51 or 2.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.53B. That most recent trading price of JKS’s stock is at a discount of -47.02% from its 52-week high price of $76.92 and is indicating a premium of 32.32% from its 52-week low price of $35.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 830.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days JKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $52.32 price level, adding 0.57% to its value on the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 10.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.98% in past 5-day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) showed a performance of 0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.45 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 115.88% while that of industry is -4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,320.00% in the current quarter and calculating 86.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.97 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.33 billion and $2.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 95.80% while estimating it to be 15.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 172.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 72.41%.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.79% institutions for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at JKS for having 3.2 million shares of worth $221.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 3.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $221.41 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $74.54 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $51.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.