Is BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -335.52% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at -$0.01 or -0.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $226.61M. That most recent trading price of BKSY’s stock is at a discount of -335.52% from its 52-week high price of $7.97 and is indicating a premium of 45.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.78%, in the last five days BKSY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 18.67% to its value on the day. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.96% in past 5-day. BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) showed a performance of 5.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.74 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $7.94 million and $11.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 110.90% while estimating it to be 67.60% for the next quarter.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.69% institutions for BlackSky Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BKSY for having 3.08 million shares of worth $7.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jana Partners LLC, which was holding about 2.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $4.94 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.