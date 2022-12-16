How To Know If Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Is Expensive At $0.42.

In recent trading session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.06 or 15.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.28M. That most recent trading price of FTFT’s stock is at a discount of -338.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.84 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 119.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.48%, in the last five days FTFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.86% in past 5-day. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) showed a performance of -13.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 million shares which calculate 22.16 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.63% institutions for Future FinTech Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital, Llc is the top institutional holder at FTFT for having 0.1 million shares of worth $43518.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., which was holding about 82769.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35118.0.