How To Know If BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Is Expensive At $1.53.

In last trading session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.38 or 33.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.19M. That closing price of BYSI’s stock is at a discount of -238.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 64.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.04%, in the last five days BYSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/15/22 when the stock touched $1.53 price level. BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 171.04% in past 5-day. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) showed a performance of 109.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.32 million shares which calculate 22.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -226.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -226.8% for stock’s current value.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BeyondSpring Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.85% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.10% during past 5 years.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.93% institutions for BeyondSpring Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at BYSI for having 4.96 million shares of worth $7.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 57617.0 shares of worth $78935.0 or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44319.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $43875.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.