Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), Stock Drops -76.78% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0.51 or 12.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.67M. That most recent trading price of HOTH’s stock is at a discount of -834.83% from its 52-week high price of $43.75 and is indicating a premium of 33.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55630.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.34 in the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.11%, in the last five days HOTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 14.6% to its value on the day. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.48% in past 5-day. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) showed a performance of 4.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1580.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -861.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.84% for stock’s current value.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.10% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.24% institutions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.