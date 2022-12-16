Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) Shares Plunged -3.79% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw 4.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.02 or -2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $439.88M. That closing price of GTE’s stock is at a discount of -136.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 30.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.24%, in the last five days GTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/09/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 6.64% to its value on the day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.79% in past 5-day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) showed a performance of -29.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.61 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -404.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.54% for stock’s current value.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.50% in the current quarter and calculating -77.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.94% institutions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at GTE for having 20.95 million shares of worth $24.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 17.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.12 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.57 million shares of worth $8.81 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.