FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) 41.05% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.89 trading at -$0.37 or -3.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -55.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 41.05% from its 52-week low price of $6.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.29%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $10.89 price level, adding 7.95% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery’s shares saw a change of -2.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.46% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of -27.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.33 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.52% while that of industry is -3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -37.50% decrease in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.84% institutions for FREYR Battery that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at FREY for having 12.49 million shares of worth $85.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kim, LLC, which was holding about 11.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.66 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck Global Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.81 million shares of worth $25.72 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.