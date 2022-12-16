Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Drops -4.37%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw 26.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.46 trading at -$0.57 or -4.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.15B. That most recent trading price of F’s stock is at a discount of -107.62% from its 52-week high price of $25.87 and is indicating a premium of 14.85% from its 52-week low price of $10.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.37%, in the last five days F remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/13/22 when the stock touched $12.46 price level, adding 10.49% to its value on the day. Ford Motor Company’s shares saw a change of -37.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.69% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) showed a performance of -8.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 127.88 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -124.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.74% for stock’s current value.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ford Motor Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.27% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.30% in the current quarter and calculating 13.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.36 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $35.26 billion and $32.11 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.30% while estimating it to be 14.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.33%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.56% institutions for Ford Motor Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at F for having 327.86 million shares of worth $3.65 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 268.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.98 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 116.24 million shares of worth $1.29 billion or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $972.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.