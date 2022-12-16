Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Is -2.94% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $9.74?

In recent trading session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw 5.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.13 trading at $9.52 or 21.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.17B. That most recent trading price of EXAS’s stock is at a discount of -56.03% from its 52-week high price of $84.46 and is indicating a premium of 45.93% from its 52-week low price of $29.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.34%, in the last five days EXAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/16/22 when the stock touched $54.13 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -42.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.94% in past 5-day. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) showed a performance of 0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.62 million shares which calculate 4.99 days to cover the short interests.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exact Sciences Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.77% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $502.94 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $504.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $456.38 million and $473.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.20% while estimating it to be 6.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.30% during past 5 years.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.77% institutions for Exact Sciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EXAS for having 17.56 million shares of worth $570.58 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $629.37 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.24 million shares of worth $365.3 million or 6.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $203.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.